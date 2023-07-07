Downpour floods Kerala, red alert in 2 districts

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts and orange alert in seven other districts of the state

People wade through a flooded area while carrying a sick elderly man to a hospital, in Thiruvalla, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

After a brief lull, rains intensified in Kerala on Thursday leading to red alert being sounded in two districts of the state where heavy rains in the past few days have disrupted normal life. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts and orange alert in seven other districts of the state for the day.

As the rains continued in Kerala, normal life was affected with schools declaring a holiday in many districts and hundreds being displaced from their homes, which were damaged by uprooted trees or flooded by rising river water, forcing them to take shelter in the relief camps. A few families were shifted to relief camps following landslides in Kappimala village in Taliparamba taluk of Kannur district.

Coastal areas also suffered as a result of the bad weather with a stormy sea flowing into homes at various places along the Kerala coast, especially in Ernakulam. The Central Water Commission issued flood warnings for various rivers, like Meenachil, Manimala, Achankovil and Pampa, as water was rising above the danger levels. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

