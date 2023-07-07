Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Brace for a wet weekend, says IMD; issues yellow alert
Mumbai: Dalit woman says kept as bonded labourer, raped by 11 and left for dead
Mumbai: Majority of city’s garbage complaints resolved, only 24 remain, says BMC
Mumbai: Rs 35 lakh siphoned off in 10 days
BMC plans diwali gift for city: One lane of Gokhale bridge
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Downpour floods Kerala red alert in 2 districts

Downpour floods Kerala, red alert in 2 districts

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
Agencies |

Top

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts and orange alert in seven other districts of the state

Downpour floods Kerala, red alert in 2 districts

People wade through a flooded area while carrying a sick elderly man to a hospital, in Thiruvalla, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Downpour floods Kerala, red alert in 2 districts
x
00:00

After a brief lull, rains intensified in Kerala on Thursday leading to red alert being sounded in two districts of the state where heavy rains in the past few days have disrupted normal life. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts and orange alert in seven other districts of the state for the day.


As the rains continued in Kerala, normal life was affected with schools declaring a holiday in many districts and hundreds being displaced from their homes, which were damaged by uprooted trees or flooded by rising river water, forcing them to take shelter in the relief camps. A few families were shifted to relief camps following landslides in Kappimala village in Taliparamba taluk of Kannur district.


Coastal areas also suffered as a result of the bad weather with a stormy sea flowing into homes at various places along the Kerala coast, especially in Ernakulam. The Central Water Commission issued flood warnings for various rivers, like Meenachil, Manimala, Achankovil and Pampa, as water was rising above the danger levels. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news kerala thiruvananthapuram India Meteorological Department india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK