The IMD on Tuesday forecast moderate to extreme rainfall in the state for the next three to five days

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Heavy rains continue in Kerala, 3 districts put under 'Red Alert' x 00:00

Heavy rain lashed many parts of Kerala on Wednesday, resulting in waterlogging, uprooting of trees, and damage to residential and commercial buildings. Three districts - Idukki, Kasaragod, and Kannur - are under a red alert, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the remaining 11 districts.

A Red Alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an Orange Alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A Yellow Alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD on Tuesday forecast moderate to extreme rainfall in the state for the next three to five days. As a precautionary measure, authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions today in six districts - Kannur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, and Kasaragod.

Emergency Operation Centres have been established to review the situation in all taluks of the state. Revenue Minister K Rajan chaired a high-level meeting of district collectors and other revenue officials. In a Facebook post, the minister urged the people to exercise caution while assuring that there is no need for panic.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of widespread rains in the State, heavy rains at isolated places, and very heavy rains on some days in the upcoming five days.

Considering the severity of the rains, district-level and taluk-level emergency operation centres have been instructed to work around the clock.

"The State Emergency Operation Centre has been operationalized with representatives from various departments and the National Disaster Response Force," informed CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Seven teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Alappuzha, and Thrissur districts for emergency use, the post added further.

Furthermore, the post mentioned several guidelines to be followed. "Under no circumstances should one cross, bathe, engage in fishing, or enter a river. Avoid night travel to hilly areas as much as possible. Due to the possibility of high waves and storm surges, people living in coastal areas should stay away from the danger zones as per the instructions of the authorities. Be especially careful with wind hazards," it said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever