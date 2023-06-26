IMD issues yellow and orange alert in various districts of Kerala

According to the IMD, Yellow alert has also been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts for June 27

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts of Kerala, according to the ANI.

According to the IMD, Yellow alert has also been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts for June 27, reported the ANI.

Meanwhile, an Orange alert was issued in Idukki district for June 27.

Earlier on June 25, the IMD had said that the southwest monsoon is active now and has covered the whole of Maharashtra and it will move forward in the next two days covering other parts of the state as well.

"The southwest monsoon is active now. It has covered the whole of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Monsoon has also arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu. It will move forward in the next two days and will cover other parts also," Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said, according to the PTI.

Ealier today heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh and a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway that blocked the stretch between Mandi and Kullu and aerial shots of the area showed hundreds of commuters stranded on the roads.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for June 26 and June 27 in the Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Monsoon has arrived in Madhya Pradesh and an alert for heavy rains has been issued in some parts of the state.

"Monsoon has arrived in Madhya Pradesh. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Bhopal, Katni, Raisen, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Seoni, Sagar, Sehore, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Betul on Monday," said Pramendra Kumar, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal, according to the ANI.

According to the met office, Betul recorded the highest rainfall of 120.6 mm while Gwalior recorded the minimum rainfall which is 0.1mm in the last 24 hours.

The rainfall in other regions was Bhopal 77.2 mm, Ratlam 61mm, Khargone 59.8mm, Mandla 54.4mm, Jabalpur 55.0mm, Umaria 48.6mm, Chindwara 40.0mm, Raisen 32.8mm, Malanjkhand 24.4mm, Guna 17.1mm Pachmari 15.2mm, Sagar 11.2mm, Damoh 11.0mm, Khajuraho 9.6mm, Narsinghpur 5.0mm, Narmadapuram 3.6mm, Seoni 2.2mm and Tikamgarh 0.2mm.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Bhopal witnessed a change in weather and received heavy rainfall.

(with ANI inputs)