Mumbai rains: Yellow alert issued for city and parts of Maharashtra after increased rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised the alert level for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar from 'green' to 'yellow' on Tuesday, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. This decision was made in response to the increased rainfall observed in the city and its surrounding regions since Tuesday morning.

Additionally, for Wednesday, the IMD has issued an 'orange' alert, signaling heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few locations across Mumbai and Thane. The upgraded warning highlights the potential for intensified rainfall in the region.

Citizens are advised to stay informed about the weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of heightened rainfall.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department's regional centre in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon issued a weather alert for city and parts of Maharashtra.

The IMD Mumbai in an alert said that moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours.

The IMD Mumbai also issued a weather alert for parts of Maharashtra. The IMD Mumbai in the alert issued at 1300 hrs said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph was very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani and Nanded during next 3-4 hours.

After a day's break, Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday with continuous showers in some parts of the city.

Rains slowed down vehicular movement on roads at some places in the city, but overall there was no major traffic snarl anywhere, an official said.

There was no report of any major water-logging in the city, officials said.

Most parts of the city and suburbs including Sion, Matunga, Kurla, Chembur, Andheri and Parel received moderate to heavy showers since Monday night.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport said their bus services were normal and there was no diversion.

A civic official said the island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 33 mm, 13.21 mm and 18.62 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday.