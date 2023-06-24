Kerala: Former SFI leader taken into custody in Fake degree certificate case

Kerala: Nikhil, who had been absconding for the past five days, was taken into police custody from the KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) bus depot in Kottayam

Former Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader from Kottayam, Nikhil Thomas, who is accused of forging his degree certificates, was taken into custody by police in the early hours of Saturday, officials said, according to a report by news agency ANI.

According to police sources, Nikhil, who had been absconding for the past five days, was taken into police custody from the KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) bus depot in Kottayam.

According to ANI, the case against Nikhil Thomas is that he allegedly produced a fake degree certificate from Kalinga University for getting PG admission at MSM College, Kayamkulam.

It is alleged that Nikhil did not pass the course and he produced a fake certificate for getting admission to the PG course.

Nikhil was taken to Kayamkulam police station in Alappuzha district.

Congress-led UDF had earlier declared to stage statewide protests alleging delay in action against him.

Nikhil Thomas was expelled from SFI earlier this week.

A statement issued by the student's organisation has said that when allegations surfaced related to SFI former Kayamkulam area secretary Nikhil Thomas's degree certificate, he was kept away from all units of SFI.

"We have sought an explanation from him and he gave an explanation misleading the organisation. Among the certificates that he gave SFI could only check the eligibility certificate of him provided by Kerala University. While checking the eligibility certificate, we found that the Kerala University eligibility certificate was original," SFI said in a statement.

In a statement, SFI State Secretary PM Arsho and State President K Anusree said that the party had concerns as to how Nikhil Thomas could complete his studies at Kalinga University as a regular student and raised this concern with the media also.

"Nikhil Thomas has become one among the many youths who produce fake certificates with assistance from mafia groups that indulge in such nefarious activities. He has been removed from the primary membership of SFI. This will be a lesson for all SFI workers," they said.