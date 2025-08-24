The IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system consisting of indigenous quick reaction surface-to-air missiles (QRSAM), very short range air defence system (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based directed-energy weapons (DEW) system, according to the defence ministry

India has "successfully" conducted the maiden flight tests of an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha, demonstrating its growing military capabilities in the face of an evolving regional security scenario.

The IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system consisting of indigenous quick reaction surface-to-air missiles (QRSAM), very short range air defence system (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based directed-energy weapons (DEW) system, according to the defence ministry.

The indigenous air defence system was flight-tested 1230 hours off the coast of Odisha on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the developer of the platform, and the armed forces on the flight tests.

The flight tests of the new air defence system came three-and-a-half months after Operation Sindoor.

"I congratulate the DRDO, Indian armed forces and the industry for the successful development of IADWS," Singh said on social media.

The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted the maiden flight Tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), on 23 Aug 2025 at around 1230 Hrs off the coast of Odisha.



IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising of all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2025

"This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats," he said.

Under the IADWS, an integrated operation of all the weapon systems will be controlled by a centralised command and control centre.

The command and control centre has been developed by the DRDO, which is the nodal laboratory for the air defence programme.

The VSHORADS and DEW are developed by the Research Centre Imarat and Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences, respectively.

"During the flight-tests, three different targets, including two high-speed fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle targets and a multi-copter drone, were simultaneously engaged and destroyed completely by the QRSAM, VSHORADS and high-energy laser weapon system at different ranges and altitudes," the ministry said in a statement.

It said all the weapon system components, including the missile systems and drone detection and destruction system, command and control mechanism, along with communication and radars, performed "flawlessly".

The performance of the system was confirmed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

The test was witnessed by senior scientists from the DRDO and representatives from the armed forces.

