Aero India 2025 Adani Defence DRDO unveil Indias counter drone system

Aero India 2025: Adani Defence, DRDO unveil India's counter-drone system

Updated on: 12 February,2025 08:30 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies

Dr B K Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication System) of DRDO launched the platform in the presence of defence experts, and industry partners.

PIC/X@dhairyam14

Adani Defence and Aerospace in collaboration with DRDO unveiled India’s Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India here on Tuesday.


Dr B K Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication System) of DRDO launched the platform in the presence of defence experts, and industry partners. According to the company, this state-of-the-art system marks a significant step in enhancing India’s defence preparedness against evolving aerial threats.


“The Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System ensures long-range protection, agility, and precision, making it a formidable asset for modern defence forces. It offers seamless protection through advanced sensor capabilities, including automatic detection, classification, and neutralisation of drones,” it said in a statement.


Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace said, “This unveiling is a testament to the success of India’s defence innovation ecosystem, driven by DRDO’s world-class R&D and the Transfer of Technology (ToT) framework. Adani Defence and Aerospace is proud to translate DRDO’s cutting-edge technology into an operationally ready solution that strengthens our armed forces’ ability to counter evolving drone threats.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

