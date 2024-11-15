A series of maritime operations have been conducted in coordination with the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, resulting in the seizure of approximately 3,400 kg of various narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances

NCB dismantled an international drug trafficking cartel on November 15, 2024, seizing 700 kg of meth in a joint operation with the Indian Navy and ATS of Gujarat Police. (Pic/X @narcoticsbureau)

Listen to this article Drug bust: 700 kg of Methamphetamine seized from International cartel in Gujarat x 00:00

In a significant victory against drug trafficking, Indian authorities on Friday successfully intercepted approximately 700 kg of methamphetamine linked to an international drug cartel operating in Gujarat, reported news agency ANI.

This operation was executed collaboratively by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Indian Navy, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police. A vessel carrying the substantial consignment was intercepted in Indian territorial waters.

Eight foreign nationals, who identified themselves as Iranians but lacked proper identification, were apprehended during the operation. This event shows the remarkable coordination among various agencies dedicated to combating drug trafficking in India.

The operation, dubbed "SAGAR-MANTHAN - 4," was initiated following meticulous intelligence gathering and analysis that indicated an unregistered vessel would soon enter Indian waters carrying narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The Indian Navy deployed its maritime patrol assets to locate and intercept the vessel, leading to the seizure and arrests on Friday.

Ongoing investigations aim to trace both the origins and distribution networks of the drug syndicate, with support from foreign drug law enforcement agencies being sought.

Launched earlier this year, Operation "SAGAR-MANTHAN" was established by the NCB, comprising officers from the NCB Headquarters and collaborating with the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and ATS Gujarat Police to address the national security threat posed by maritime drug trafficking.

Previously, a series of maritime operations have been conducted in coordination with the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, resulting in the seizure of approximately 3,400 kg of various narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

So far, 11 Iranian nationals and 14 Pakistani nationals have been arrested in three separate cases, all currently in custody awaiting trial.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the efforts of the involved agencies for this notable achievement, highlighting the commitment to creating a safer, drug-free nation.

"Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a drug-free Bharat, our agencies today busted an international drug trafficking cartel and seized over approx. 700 kg of contraband meth in Gujarat. The joint operation carried out by the NCB, Indian Navy, and Gujarat Police stands out as a stellar example of our commitment to the vision as well as the seamless coordination among our agencies in achieving the same. My heartiest congratulations to the agencies on this landmark breakthrough," Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter).

(With inputs from ANI)