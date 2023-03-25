DU students manhandled, ‘detained’ over protest

The students have alleged that the police and university security inside the North Campus premises manhandled them. All India Students’ Association Delhi president Abhigyan claimed 25 students have been detained

A screen grab of a video that showed DU security dragging students from the spot

Several students protesting against the debarment of two students for allegedly participating in a screening of the BBC documentary on Delhi University campus were detained on Friday from the Arts faculty.

The students have alleged that the police and university security inside the North Campus premises manhandled them. All India Students’ Association Delhi president Abhigyan claimed 25 students have been detained.

They claimed that heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed inside the Arts Faculty ahead of the protest.

According to sources, several students have been taken to Burari police station.

According to police, 11 students demonstrating near the Vivekananda statute were removed to maintain peace and tranquillity in DU North Campus. Meanwhile, the university has said the students did not seek permission before the protest and added that such indiscipline will not be tolerated.

Delhi University has barred two students for a year for allegedly participating in a screening of the BBC documentary titled ‘The Modi Question’ on the 2002 Godhra riots on campus.

