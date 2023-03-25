Breaking News
Nullah cleaning: 4 per cent done, 2 months to clear 96 per cent silt in Mumbai
Lalbaug murder case: Rimple remanded in judicial custody
Eight months on, Mumbai University’s girls’ hostel has no water
Mumbai Crime: After rape, accused took 20-year-old to sell her gold chain, says Police
Babulnath Shivling: No cracks, but care required, recommends IIT Bombay report
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > DU students manhandled detained over protest

DU students manhandled, ‘detained’ over protest

Updated on: 25 March,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The students have alleged that the police and university security inside the North Campus premises manhandled them. All India Students’ Association Delhi president Abhigyan claimed 25 students have been detained

DU students manhandled, ‘detained’ over protest

A screen grab of a video that showed DU security dragging students from the spot


Several students protesting against the debarment of two students for allegedly participating in a screening of the BBC documentary on Delhi University campus were detained on Friday from the Arts faculty.


The students have alleged that the police and university security inside the North Campus premises manhandled them. All India Students’ Association Delhi president Abhigyan claimed 25 students have been detained.



They claimed that heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed inside the Arts Faculty ahead of the protest.


Also Read: BBC documentary: Student's outfit calls for screening in Delhi University's North Campus

According to sources, several students have been taken to Burari police station.

According to police, 11 students demonstrating near the Vivekananda statute were removed to maintain peace and tranquillity in DU North Campus. Meanwhile, the university has said the students did not seek permission before the protest and added that such indiscipline will not be tolerated.

Delhi University has barred two students for a year for allegedly participating in a screening of the BBC documentary titled ‘The Modi Question’ on the 2002 Godhra riots on campus.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

new delhi india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK