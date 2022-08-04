During Parliament session, there is no proper discussion on burning issues: Mayawati

She also accused the BJP of trying to topple democratically elected governments and said its money power was posing a threat to regional party governments

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday said the Centre was keeping the Opposition engaged in petty issues in Parliament to avoid discussions on burning issues, and said this would lead to autocracy.

She also accused the BJP of trying to topple democratically elected governments and said its money power was posing a threat to regional party governments.

"Even during the Parliament session, there is no proper discussion on burning issues. Due to this, the central government succeeds in escaping its responsibility," Mayawati said during a review meeting of the party organisations in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Mayawati.

Alleging that the government was inciting the Opposition by picking petty issues in Parliament, she said, "It is grossly unfair, anti-people and bad for the country. If the governments are not serious, responsible and accountable towards the Parliament and Houses in states, it will further increase autocracy in the country."

Mayawati claimed there was currently no government which could pro-actively work on issues such as inflation, poverty and unemployment with honesty.

She alleged that casteism, corruption and malice hollowed the country during the Congress regime, but these are coupled with communal violence, tension and animosity in the BJP rule.

Mayawati said even in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, and southern states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the governments were unable to provide employment opportunities to tackle poverty.

On the political fiasco in Maharashtra and the developments in Jharkhand, she said, "Earlier, due to the dominance of criminals, politics was unstable and infamous. But now, money power is dominating. It is becoming very difficult for governments of small parties to survive."

