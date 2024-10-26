This statement highlights the ongoing strengthening of ties between India and Germany.

S Jaishankar. File Pic

Listen to this article EAM Jaishankar holds discussions with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Delhi x 00:00

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held comprehensive talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday and discussed various regional and global matters. EAM Jaishankar also had a productive dialogue with German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also the Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister. These discussions were part of the seventh India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

EAM Jaishankar shared on X that the IGC meeting was successful. He posted pictures of his separate meetings with both Baerbock and Habeck. "Delighted to meet FM @ABaerbock of Germany, after a successful IGC meeting earlier today. Held wide-ranging discussions on several regional and global issues. Our strategic partnership continues to deepen as it enters its 25th year," Jaishankar posted on X.

Delighted to meet FM @ABaerbock of Germany, after a successful IGC meeting earlier today.



Held wide - ranging discussions on a number of regional and global issues. Our strategic partnership continues to deepen as it enters its 25th year.



🇮🇳 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/dswoMpt6bp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 25, 2024

This statement highlights the ongoing strengthening of ties between India and Germany. Habeck interacted with Indian ministers on Friday during his visit to India. EAM Jaishankar took to social media platform X, saying he had a "good conversation" with Habeck and the two leaders discussed contemporary global challenges.

"A good conversation with German Vice Chancellor and Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck. Exchanged views on contemporary global challenges, both strategic and economic," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X. Habeck also took a ride on the Delhi Metro with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal to reach the YashoBhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, Delhi.

A good conversation with German Vice Chancellor and Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck.



Exchanged views on contemporary global challenges, both strategic and economic.



🇮🇳 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/djnel2CjMH — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 25, 2024

Interacting with officials from Germany in the Delhi Metro, Goyal remarked, "Our effort is to create future-ready cities that are able to handle large volumes". Earlier on Friday during the Asia Pacific conference, Habeck highlighted India's crucial role as a partner in navigating these economic shifts. "India is one of the most important partners here in this region, but also in the world. India is one of the most important partners in the region and the world. We cannot...not to have an EU FTA Free Trade Agreement. For this reason, there's a great deal of willingness for myself," he said.

During the Asia-Pacific Conference, PM Modi hailed the cooperation between India and Germany. Speaking on the relationship between the two countries he said, "The approach and commitment to taking this strategic partnership forward in a holistic manner is clearly visible. Germany's trust in India is amazing." Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in India for a two-day state visit. This marks Scholz's third visit to India since he became Chancellor in 2021. Chancellor Scholz visited India twice last year, for a bilateral State Visit in February 2023 and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever