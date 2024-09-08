EAM Jaishankar wishes Brazilian counterpart on their independence day

The video highlighted India handing over the G20 presidency to Brazil in September 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Pic/AFP

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his felicitation to the Foreign Minister of Brazil, Mauro Viera, on the occasion of their independence day. Extending his wishes, Jaishankar said on Saturday in a post on X, "Warm felicitations to FM Mauro Vieira and the Government and people of Brazil on their Independence Day. Our strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation reflects our strategic partnership".

On September 7, 1822, Brazil declared its independence from Portugal. A video attached with the post highlighted several bilateral milestones in the field of high-level interaction, parliamentary exchanges, multilateral cooperation, economic cooperation, India's participation in G20 presidency of Brazil, defence cooperation, cooperation in agriculture and diaspora connect, reported ANI.

The video highlighted India handing over the G20 presidency to Brazil in September 2023. The 9th India Brazil joint commission meeting was held in August 2024. Second India Brazil foreign office consultations were held in Brazil in June 2023. On parliamentary exchanges, the video mentioned that Indian parliamentary delegation visited Brazil in June 2023. Brazilian parliamentary delegation visited India in July 2023. The Brazilian Congress held a special session in commemoration of 75 years of India's independence in November 2022, reported ANI.

Regarding India's participation in G20 presidency of Brazil, the video showed a side event on LiFE economy organised by G20 Brazil in Rio de Janeiro in July 2024. On economic cooperation, the video mentioned that Brazil stands as India's largest trading partner in Latin America and the Caribbean. The bilateral trade and fiscal year 2023 is at US dollars 12.2 million. Indian investments in Brazil are around USD 8-10 billion. Brazilian investment in India is around USD 1 billion. The sixth trade monitoring mechanism meeting was held in October 2023, reported ANI.

With respect to defence cooperation, the video mentioned that the first ever 2+2 India Brazil political and military dialogue was held in New Delhi, March 2024. The Latin American defence and security exhibition was held in Rio de Janeiro in April 2023. The INS Tarini visited Rio de Janeiro to participate in the Cape to Rio Race 2023 in January-February 2023. Brazil participated in Aero India 2023 in February 2023.

INS Tarak was deployed in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate 75 years of India's independence in August 2022 and a delegation from Brazilian army visited India in July 2022. Officers from Brazilian Navy participated in exercise Milan 2022 in Visakhapatnam in February 2022, reported ANI.

Regarding the cooperation in space and energy security, it mentioned that Brazilian President Lula participated in the launch ceremony of Global Biofuels Alliance held in September 2023. Brazil handed over the instrument of International Solar Alliance ratification in February 2023. Officials from Brazilian space agency participated in ISRO's UNNATI (UNispace Nano Satellite for Assembly and Training), reported ANI.

A delegation from ISRO visited Brazil to attend SpaceBR show at Sao Paulo and the inaugural function of the space exhibition on India's space journey in Brasilia in May 2022. On agriculture, the video mentioned that Indian delegation visited Brazil to attend International Zebu cattle exhibition in April-May 2024. Brazilian business delegation attended World Food India 2023 exhibition in November 2023, reported ANI.

On diaspora diaries and cultural connect, the video highlighted that around 4,000 Indians reside in Brazil. The 10th International Day of Yoga was celebrated in various parts of Brazil. A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated in Cuiaba in July 2024.

