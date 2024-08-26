Brazilian Foreign Minister is on an official visit to India till Wednesday. Alongside EAM S Jaishankar, he will co-chair the 9th Joint Commission Meeting on Tuesday. Jaishankar and Vieira are expected to discuss how both nations, can advance key outcomes from India's G20 Presidency in 2023, according to MEA

Delhi Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira arrived in New Delhi late Saturday and is set to co-chair the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that FM Vieira's visit will further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Brazil.

"Warm welcome to FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil, as he arrives in New Delhi to co-chair the 9th Joint Commission Meeting. The visit will provide further impetus to the strategic partnership between the two countries," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

The Brazilian Foreign Minister is on an official visit to India from August 25-28. Alongside External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Vieira will co-chair the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting on August 27.

Jaishankar and Vieira are expected to discuss how both nations, as part of the G20 Troika, can advance key outcomes from India's G20 Presidency last year, according to the MEA.

Brazil has assumed the G20 presidency until November 2024, and during this period, the G20 Troika will include India, Brazil, and South Africa. Brazil will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. The G20 consists of 19 countries—Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, the US—and two regional organizations, the African Union and the European Union.

"India and Brazil share a multifaceted relationship rooted in shared values. The upcoming visit of Foreign Minister Vieira will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership established in 2006 and explore new avenues of cooperation in bilateral, regional, and multilateral arenas across diverse sectors," the MEA stated.

Earlier in July, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, Dammu Ravi, led India's delegation at the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro. During the meeting, he highlighted India's flagship programs, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, and AMRUT, and reiterated India's commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to water and sanitation.

(With ANI inputs)