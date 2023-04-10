Breaking News
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Mizoram's Champhai

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Mizoram's Champhai

Updated on: 10 April,2023 08:50 AM IST  |  Champhai
According to NCS, the earthquake hit Champhai at 6:16 am

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Mizoram's Champhai

Representation pic


An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck Champhai in Mizoram on Monday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).


According to NCS, the earthquake hit Champhai at 6:16 am.



"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours.

The earthquake occurred at around 2.26 am in Nicobar Island, said NCS.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

earthquake mizoram national news india India news

