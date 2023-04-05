4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea's Finschhafen

The earthquake occurred at 16:10:06 (UTC+05:30) and hit Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea at a depth of 55.5 km, the USGS informed

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck 33 km northwest of Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Papua New Guinea is a country in Oceania.

The earthquake occurred at 16:10:06 (UTC+05:30) and hit Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea at a depth of 55.5 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 6.337degS and 147.633degE, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported.

