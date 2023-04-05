Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > 43 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guineas Finschhafen

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea's Finschhafen

Updated on: 05 April,2023 05:44 PM IST  |  Finschhafen
ANI |

Top

The earthquake occurred at 16:10:06 (UTC+05:30) and hit Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea at a depth of 55.5 km, the USGS informed

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea's Finschhafen

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck 33 km northwest of Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.


Papua New Guinea is a country in Oceania.



The earthquake occurred at 16:10:06 (UTC+05:30) and hit Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea at a depth of 55.5 km, the USGS informed.


Also read: 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar island

The earthquake's epicentre was 6.337degS and 147.633degE, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
world news earthquake

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK