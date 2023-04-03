7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea's capital

Port Moresby is the capital and largest city of Papua New Guinea, a country in Oceania

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolted Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Port Moresby is the capital and largest city of Papua New Guinea, a country in Oceania.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 02-04-2023, 23:34:12 IST, Lat: -4.34 & Long: 143.23, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 715km NW of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea," NCS said in a tweet.

The quake struck at a depth of 80 kilometres at a latitude of -4.34 and a longitude of 143.23. Further details are awaited.

