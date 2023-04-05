Breaking News
4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar island

Updated on: 05 April,2023 10:47 AM IST  |  Andaman and Nicobar
On April 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island at 11:56 pm according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS)

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar island

Representative Image


An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 10.47 pm.


"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on March 4, 2023, 22:47:49 IST, Lat: 9.12 and Long: 94.22, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 237 km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.



Also Read: 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea's capital


"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on March 31, 2023, at 23:56:44 IST, Lat: 12.20 and Long: 93.88, Depth: 28 Km, Location: 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

