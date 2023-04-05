4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar island

On April 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island at 11:56 pm according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS)

Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 10.47 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on March 4, 2023, 22:47:49 IST, Lat: 9.12 and Long: 94.22, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 237 km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

Also Read: 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea's capital

On April 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island at 11:56 pm according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on March 31, 2023, at 23:56:44 IST, Lat: 12.20 and Long: 93.88, Depth: 28 Km, Location: 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever