×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > News > India News > Article > Earthquake of 57 magnitude hits Arunachal Pradeshs West Siang

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang

Updated on: 10 November,2022 11:51 AM IST  |  Itanagar
PTI |

Top

The quake hit the area at 10.31 am at a depth of 10 km

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang

Representative Image


An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.


The quake hit the area at 10.31 am at a depth of 10 km, it said.



Also Read: At least 6 dead as 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi


West Siang's District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nima Dorjee told PTI that no damage to properties or loss of lives was reported immediately.

The tremors were felt in other parts of the state as well, District Information and Public Relations Officer D Angu said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
national news india arunachal pradesh earthquake National Center for Seismology

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK