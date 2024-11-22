Breaking News
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy kills man after fight over local’s ‘4th seat’ at Ghatkopar station
Shah Rukh Khan threat case: Cops take custody of Raipur man citing Salman Khan-Baba Siddique-SRK link
Mumbai: Two persons nabbed for chasing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan on voting day
Mumbai: Nine railways stations will get swanky upgrade, check if YOUR station is on the list
Mumbai: Chunabhatti railway crossing to go, traffic jams, too!
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 36 hits Bishnupur in Manipur

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Bishnupur in Manipur

Updated on: 22 November,2024 09:11 AM IST  |  Manipur
ANI |

Top

No casualty was reported in the area due to the seismic activity.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Bishnupur in Manipur

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Bishnupur in Manipur
x
00:00

A tremor of 3.6 magnitude hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Thursday morning, the National Center for Seismology said.


According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was recorded at around 4.42 AM and was centred around the Bishnupur region at a depth of 10 km.



No casualty was reported in the area due to the seismic activity.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On 22/11/2024 04:42:37 IST, Lat: 24.64 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur," said National Center for Seismology in a post on X.

Further details awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

earthquake manipur imphal india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK