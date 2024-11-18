Breaking News
Earthquake of magnitude 45 hits Afghanistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Afghanistan

Updated on: 18 November,2024 08:47 AM IST  |  Kabul
ANI |

The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 2:15 am (IST), at a depth of 15 kilometres

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Monday, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).


The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 2:15 am (IST), at a depth of 15 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 33.13 N and Longitude 68.84 E.



"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 18/11/2024 02:15:06 IST, Lat: 32.13 N, Long: 68.84 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

