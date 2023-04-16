Breaking News
Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district

Updated on: 16 April,2023 09:41 AM IST  |  Bishnupur
As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time).

Representative Image


An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.


As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time).



In a tweet, National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 16-04-2023, 07:22:49 IST, Lat: 24.84 & Long: 93.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 24km NNW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App."

Earlier in January, this year, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district, according to the National Center for Seismology.

