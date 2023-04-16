Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district

As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time).

Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time).

Also Read: 7.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia's main island

In a tweet, National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 16-04-2023, 07:22:49 IST, Lat: 24.84 & Long: 93.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 24km NNW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App."

Earlier in January, this year, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district, according to the National Center for Seismology.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever