Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolts Tajikistan

Updated on: 28 February,2023 11:03 AM IST  |  Dushanbe
ANI |

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake struck at 09:51 am at a depth of 185 kilometers at a longitude of 72.95 and a latitude of 37.90

Representative Image


An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Tajikistan on Tuesday morning.


According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake struck at 09:51 am at a depth of 185 kilometers at a longitude of 72.95 and a latitude of 37.90.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 09:51:03 IST, Lat: 37.90 & Long: 72.95, Depth: 185 Km, Location: Tajikistan," the National Center for Seismology posted on Twitter.


More details awaited.

This is the second earthquake to strike the Central Asian country today as earlier this morning an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 had struck the country at 05:31:54 IST, the NCS said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 05:31:54 IST, Lat: 38.20 & Long: 73.85, Depth: 10.0 Km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

