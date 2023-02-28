Magnitude 3.7 earthquake jolts Meghalaya's Tura, second in less than 5 hours in northeast region

The depth of the earthquake was reported to be at 29 kms

Representative image. Pic/Istock

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred rocked Meghalaya's Tura in the wee hours of Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The tremours were felt at 6.57 am, 59 km north of Tura.

The depth of the earthquake was reported to be at 29 kms.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km, Location: 59km N of Tura, Meghalaya," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the National Center for Seismology.

This is the second earthquake in the northeast region to be reported on Tuesday.

Also Read: Tremors hit Kutch, Amreli in Gujarat

Earlier, in the small hours of Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Noney district of Manipur, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck around 2.46 am, at a depth of 25 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

Meghalaya, on Monday, polled for the Assembly, recording an overall turnout of over 81 per cent.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.