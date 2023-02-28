Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Magnitude 37 earthquake jolts Meghalayas Tura second in less than 5 hours in northeast region

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake jolts Meghalaya's Tura, second in less than 5 hours in northeast region

Updated on: 28 February,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Tura
ANI |

Top

The depth of the earthquake was reported to be at 29 kms

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake jolts Meghalaya's Tura, second in less than 5 hours in northeast region

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred rocked Meghalaya's Tura in the wee hours of Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology informed.


The tremours were felt at 6.57 am, 59 km north of Tura.



The depth of the earthquake was reported to be at 29 kms.


"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km, Location: 59km N of Tura, Meghalaya," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the National Center for Seismology.

This is the second earthquake in the northeast region to be reported on Tuesday.

Also Read: Tremors hit Kutch, Amreli in Gujarat

Earlier, in the small hours of Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Noney district of Manipur, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck around 2.46 am, at a depth of 25 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

Meghalaya, on Monday, polled for the Assembly, recording an overall turnout of over 81 per cent.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india India news meghalaya earthquake national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK