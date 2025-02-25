Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 51 strikes Bay of Bengal

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Bay of Bengal

Updated on: 25 February,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Bay of Bengal

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Bay of Bengal
x
00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).


According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres.


"EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the NCS said on X


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bay of bengal earthquake news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK