A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir with tremors felt in other parts of north India

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and other parts of north India x 00:00

On Tuesday, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir with tremors felt in other parts of north India.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at a depth of 6 kilometres.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property," NCS said.

The earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

The quake was felt post 1:30 pm.

Meanwhile, a moderate 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, spreading panic and forcing people to run out of their homes.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake was felt at 1:04 pm local, with its depth at 10 kilometres, Geo News reported.

Tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, prompting people to rush out of their offices and homes. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

(with inputs from PTI)