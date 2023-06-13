Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda and other parts of north India

Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and other parts of north India

Updated on: 13 June,2023 02:18 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir with tremors felt in other parts of north India

Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and other parts of north India

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and other parts of north India
x
00:00

On Tuesday, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir with tremors felt in other parts of north India.


According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at a depth of 6 kilometres.


"There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property," NCS said.


The earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

The quake was felt post 1:30 pm.

Meanwhile, a moderate 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, spreading panic and forcing people to run out of their homes.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake was felt at 1:04 pm local, with its depth at 10 kilometres, Geo News reported.

Tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, prompting people to rush out of their offices and homes. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

(with inputs from PTI)

india national news new delhi jammu and kashmir earthquake

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK