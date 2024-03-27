Breaking News
EC issues show cause notices to Dilip Ghosh Supriya Shrinate for remarks targeting women
EC issues show-cause notices to Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate for remarks targeting women

Updated on: 27 March,2024 04:18 PM IST  |  Delhi
PTI |

Their remarks were "undignified and in bad taste", the Election Commission (EC) said while issuing the notices.

Dilip Ghosh/ File Photo

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.


Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat for the parliamentary elections.


Their remarks were "undignified and in bad taste", the Election Commission (EC) said.


The poll panel said that prima facie, the two remarks were violative of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering.

The two have been asked to respond to the show-cause notices by March 29 evening. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

Election Commission India news delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024 2024 lok sabha elections national news
