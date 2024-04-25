EC probes PM Modi’s speech

Sources said EC has started examining complaints against the speech made by the prime minister

CEC Rajiv Kumar with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu at a press conference. Pic/PTI

Amid mounting opposition pressure, the Election Commission is learnt to have started examining complaints against a speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan in which he suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims.

The Congress and the CPI-M had separately urged the poll panel against Modi's speech on Sunday. Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

Sources said EC has started examining complaints against the speech made by the prime minister.

