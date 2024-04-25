Breaking News
PM Modi slams Congress over reservation inheritance tax
PM Modi slams Congress over reservation, inheritance tax

Updated on: 25 April,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh)
Agencies |

Some forces want a “weak” government of the Congress and “INDI” alliance to be in power in the country as they thought that if India becomes ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant), their shops will be shut, he said

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Congress, saying the “vote bank-hungry” party wanted to implement reservation on the basis of religion.


Addressing a poll rally in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, he also alleged that the Congress wanted to impose inheritance tax in the country and snatch the assets and rights of people and their children.


Some forces want a “weak” government of the Congress and “INDI” alliance to be in power in the country as they thought that if India becomes ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant), their shops will be shut, he said.


“Today, when I have come to Surguja, I want to present the Muslim League thinking of the Congress in front of the country. When their manifesto was released, on the same day I had said, and saying today also that the Congress manifesto has the imprint of Muslim League,” Modi said.

