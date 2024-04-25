Some forces want a “weak” government of the Congress and “INDI” alliance to be in power in the country as they thought that if India becomes ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant), their shops will be shut, he said

Narendra Modi

Listen to this article PM Modi slams Congress over reservation, inheritance tax x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Congress, saying the “vote bank-hungry” party wanted to implement reservation on the basis of religion.

Addressing a poll rally in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, he also alleged that the Congress wanted to impose inheritance tax in the country and snatch the assets and rights of people and their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some forces want a “weak” government of the Congress and “INDI” alliance to be in power in the country as they thought that if India becomes ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant), their shops will be shut, he said.

“Today, when I have come to Surguja, I want to present the Muslim League thinking of the Congress in front of the country. When their manifesto was released, on the same day I had said, and saying today also that the Congress manifesto has the imprint of Muslim League,” Modi said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever