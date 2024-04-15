PM Modi to address election rally in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi will seek votes in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for the party's candidates for Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi.

PM Narendra Modi/ File Photo/ PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally here on Monday, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Modi will seek votes in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for the party's candidates for Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi at the meeting scheduled in Ambasamudram in the district.

While the BJP has fielded party leaders, Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari and Nainar Nagendran from Tirunelveli, ally John Pandian of Tamizhaga Makkal Munnerra Kazhagam is contesting on BJP's Lotus symbol from Tenkasi (SC).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19.

