Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi on Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and said Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival will be celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple.

"The first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is a generational milestone, weaving together centuries of devotion with a new era of hope and progress. This is a day crores of Indians waited for," PM Modi said in a series of posts on X.

This is the fruit of the hard work and sacrifices made by the people of the country over many years, he said.

Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Ram and a temple was recently consecrated at the place where he is believed to have been born in Ayodhya.

PM Modi said, "May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide our paths towards righteousness and peace, illuminating our lives with wisdom and courage."

He said he feels overwhelmed and grateful on this occasion as he along with a large number of people in the country witnessed the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate within him with the same energy.

Lord Ram is deeply embedded in the hearts of Indians. Ram Navami is also a time to remember and respect those saints and devotees who dedicated their lives to the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi said.

"I am confident that Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Ram's life and ideals will become a strong basis for constructing 'Viksit Bharat'. His blessings will provide new energy to the resolve of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the prime minister said.

Elaborate arrangements and security measures have been made by the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities on the occasion of Ram Navami in Ayodhya.

A large number of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Wednesday morning in a vibrant display of faith and celebration.

Before visiting the temple, devotees took a dip in the holy waters of the Saryu River in Ayodhya.

According to officials, devotees started flocking to the ghats at night. 'Darshan' started at Ram Temple at 3:30 am.

