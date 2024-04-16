Ayodhya has geared up for the Ram Navami celebrations at the Ram Janambhoomi Temple. 56 types of Bhog Prasad will also be offered to Ram Lalla

Ayodhya Ram Mandir. File Pic/PTI

Ram Navami to be celebrated at Ayodhya Ram Temple first time since inauguration

On April 17, one of the prominent Hindu festivals, Ram Navami will be celebrated. The festival falls on the ninth day of the Chaitra Navaratri, which is also celebrated as birthday of Lord Ram. In the view of grand inauguration of the historic Ayodhya Ram Temple, this will be the first Ram Navami since the Pran Pratishthan of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Temple.

On the eve of Ram Navami, union minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that it will be after 500 years, Ram Lalla will celebrate his birthday within the temple premises rather than in a temporary tent.

As per ANI report, on Tuesday, Shah said, "Today is Ashtami, tomorrow is Ram Navami and after 500 years, Ramlalla is going to celebrate his birthday in a grand temple instead of a tent. It is a matter of great fortune that we have witnessed the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlalla in our lifetime. During the 5-year rule of Modi ji, the decision regarding Ram Mandir came, the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir was performed, and the Pran Pratishtha was also done," Amit Shah said.

Ayodhya has geared up for the magnificent celebrations at the Ram Janambhoomi Temple. 56 types of Bhog Prasad will also be offered to Ram Lalla. Speaking to ANI, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das informed that all the arrangements for the festival are being managed by the trust and the occasion of Ram Navami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm.

At noon on Ram Navami Wednesday, the Sun's rays will fall on the forehead of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, a 'Surya tilak' of the deity made possible by an elaborate mechanism involving mirrors and lenses. The system was tested by the scientists on Tuesday, reported PTI.

A member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Anil Mishra, told PTI, "During the Surya tilak, devotees will be allowed inside the Ram temple. Around 100 LEDs are being put up by the temple trust, and 50 by the government, which will show the Ram Navami celebrations. People will be able to see the celebrations from where they are present."

(With PTI and ANI inputs)