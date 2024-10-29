Taking cognisance of a Lokayukta FIR, the ED has filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under PMLA to book the Karnataka chief minister and others

Siddaramaiah

Listen to this article ED conducts fresh searches in MUDA case x 00:00

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) undertook fresh searches on Monday in connection with the money laundering case involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in which it has booked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

About seven to eight premises in Bengaluru and Mysuru are being covered in the search. This includes the premises of a builder in Bengaluru and some linked persons. Taking cognisance of a Lokayukta FIR, the ED has filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under PMLA to book the Karnataka chief minister and others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever