ED issues 7th summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, says "last chance to record statement"

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday for questioning in connection with an alleged land scam, with inputs from ANI.

This is the seventh summons issued to CM Hemant Soren by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 asking him to record his statement.

The agency has sought a response from the chief minister by December 31, failing which it will initiate further legal action under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law.

This is the seventh notice or summons issued to Soren but he has never deposed before the ED. The first was issued for August 14. He had filed a petition before the Supreme Court and then the Jharkhand High Court seeking protection from the ED action and terming the summons "unwarranted".

Both the courts had dismissed his petition.

Soren had claimed in the High Court that the summons was issued out of malice and false allegations had been levelled against him with the sole motive of creating political uncertainty and unrest in Jharkhand.

The probe pertains to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the ED.

The agency has arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Chhavi Ranjan who had earlier served as the director of the state social welfare department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was questioned by the ED in November last year in another money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

"Since you have not come to the office of the Directorate of Enforcement in obedience to the summonses issued to you, we are giving you this last opportunity to record your statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, at the place, date and time, mutually convenient to you as well as the undersigned (ED), which should be within 7 days of receipt of this notice/Summons," said the ED in its summon, reported ANI.

The agency has asked him to specify the place, date and time within two days of receipt of this communication.

"Despite the issuance of six summonses, you (Hemant Soren) have not appeared before this office, citing unfounded reasons. This non-appearance is impeding and hindering the progress of the investigation in the present case," ED mentioned in the summons, reported ANI.

The ED issued the sixth summons on December 12 for questioning but the Chief Minister skipped the proceedings.

CM Soren was first summoned by the ED earlier in mid-August in connection with a land 'scam' case. However, the CM ignored the summons, claiming that he was busy with the state's Independence Day celebrations.

He was asked again to appear on August 24 and September 9 but he skipped the dates, citing preoccupations.

The agency then issued its fourth summons to the Jharkhand CM, asking him to report to the agency on September 23.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)