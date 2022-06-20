ED issues fresh summons to Anil Parab for questioning in money-laundering case

He was earlier summoned on June 15 but skipped the deposition citing official work

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab for questioning in Mumbai on June 21 in a money-laundering probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in the Dapoli beach area of Ratnagiri district, officials said on Monday.

He has now been asked to depose before the agency at its zonal office in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The federal agency wants to question and record Parab's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the PMLA against him and others.

Parab, 57, is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the upper house of the legislature, and the state transport and parliamentary affairs minister.

