Breaking News
Passengers stranded in darkness amid Ganpati rush as Diva-Sawantwadi Express halts overnight
Elphinstone bridge in Parel to close from September 10
CHRI welcomes ECI recognition of voters as stakeholders but flags accountability
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji
Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs rise to 96.74 per cent
Charkop police arrest four in Rs 38 crore fake bank guarantee fraud
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > ED raids AAP leader in Delhi health infra scam case

ED raids AAP leader in Delhi ‘health infra scam’ case

Updated on: 27 August,2025 12:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in health infrastructure projects. Searches were carried out at 13 locations, including his south Delhi home, after an FIR alleged manipulation of hospital budgets and misuse of public funds.

ED raids AAP leader in Delhi ‘health infra scam’ case

Saurabh Bhardwaj. FILE PIC

Listen to this article
ED raids AAP leader in Delhi ‘health infra scam’ case
x
00:00

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged scam in health infrastructure projects during the previous AAP government in Delhi, official sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged scam in health infrastructure projects during the previous AAP government in Delhi, official sources said.

At least 13 locations in the National Capital Region are being searched. These include Bharadwaj’s house in south Delhi and residences and offices of some private contractors and commercial real estate developers located on K G Marg and West Patel Nagar, among others. The ED investigation against Bharadwaj, 45, AAP’s Delhi unit chief and national spokesperson, stems from an FIR registered by Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on June 26.



The complaint alleged “systematic manipulation of project budgets, misuse of public funds and collusion with private contractors”. It alleged that during 2018-19, 24 hospital projects — 11 greenfield and 13 brownfield — worth Rs 5590 crore were sanctioned. However, these projects remained largely incomplete, with substantial and unexplained cost escalations.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Enforcement Directorate infrastructure development Infrastructure aam aadmi party India news national news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK