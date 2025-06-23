An Andhra Pradesh RTC bus travelling from Narsipatnam to Visakhapatnam was involved in an accident near Bayyavaram. The bus collided with a lorry, injuring eight people, including the driver. According to the reports no fatalities were reported in the incident

File pic.

An Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus travelling from Narsipatnam to Visakhapatnam was involved in an accident near Bayyavaram, on the national highway. The bus collided with a lorry in front of it, resulting in injuries to eight people, including the driver, as reported by ANI.

No fatalities were reported in the incident.

Kasimkota Inspector Swamy Naidu confirmed that the collision between the lorry and the bus left eight people injured. The injured individuals have been admitted to a nearby government hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile in a separate incident last month, eight pilgrims died after a 20-foot section collapsed at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam during the Chandanotsavam festival, ANI reported.

Family members of the victims were visibly distressed outside the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam following that accident.

Jogarao, a relative of the deceased Uma Maheswarao family, stated that a recently constructed wall was responsible for the loss of four family members. Both the husband and wife were IT technicians.

"A wall was recently constructed, and four lives of a family were lost due to the wall. Both the wife and husband worked as IT technicians. We are demanding justice for the family. How can a wall be constructed without pillar support? I am demanding action against the contractor and engineer of the wall construction. The Government should announce one crore ex gratia and one government job to family members. Without announcing it, we wouldn't allow post-mortems on the deceased bodies," he told ANI.

Another relative of the deceased family members reiterated their demand for a thorough investigation into the matter and for the government to take action against the officers involved in the substandard construction of the wall.

"We need justice for losing our family members. The government should take action against the officers involved in the poor construction of the wall. Four members of my family lost their lives at the same time. Who will take responsibility for our family? The government should give one government job and ex gratia to us," the family member stated.

(With inputs from ANI)