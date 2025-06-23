Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2025 03:00 AM IST  |  Guntur
PTI |

Top

On June 18, Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Rentapalla to call on a family member of a YSRCP leader who had died by suicide a year ago. The former CM's vehicle went through the Etukuru bypass

Jagan Mohan Reddy. PIC/X

YSRCP chief and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been named as an accused in a fatal road accident that allegedly occurred when he was on his way to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district recently, a police official said on Sunday.

On June 18, Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Rentapalla to call on a family member of a YSRCP leader who had died by suicide a year ago. The former CM's vehicle went through the Etukuru bypass.


"After analysing various evidence, it was found that the deceased was seen under the wheels of Jagan Mohan Reddy's vehicle," said Guntur district Superintendent of Police (SP) S Satish Kumar, addressing a press conference late on Sunday.


Kumar said that upon receiving the information about the old man, Singaiah, who suffered severe bleeding injuries. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

A case was initially registered under Section 106(1) of BNS (causing death by negligence) based on a complaint by his wife, Cheeli Lurdhu Mary, at the local police station.

After analysing CCTV footage, drone visuals, and circumstantial evidence, "police confirmed that the deceased was run over by the Ex-CM's vehicle in the convoy," said police.

Following this 'confirmation, police altered the case to include Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 49 of the BNS (Abetment) and intensified the investigation into the circumstances involved.

Other accused include Jagan Mohan Reddy's driver Ramana Reddy, Personal Assistant K Nageshwar Reddy, senior YSRCP leader YV Subbareddy, former MLA Perni Venkataramaiah, and former Minister Vidadala Rajini, Kumar told reporters.

Their names have been added in the accused column, said Kumar, adding that legal action will proceed according to due process and applicable provisions of law, he said. 

andhra pradesh news india India news national news

