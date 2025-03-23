The event was held as part of the Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat initiative, it said, adding that the event showcased the vibrant cultures of both states and brought a message of national unity

Representational Pic/File/PTI

Traditional folk dances from Maharashtra and Odisha captivated audiences at the “Lokotsav", a cultural event, was held at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, an official statement said on Sunday.

The statement further said that the Lokotsav, was jointly organised by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra Sadan, and the Maharashtra Parichay Kendra.

It was inaugurated by R. Vimla, Secretary and Resident Commissioner of Maharashtra Sadan. The event also saw the presence of Dr. Rajesh Adapawar, Assistant Resident Commissioner, Amarjyot Kaur Arora, Deputy Director in charge of Maharashtra Parichay Kendra, and members of the Delhi Marathi community, the statement said.

The festival featured two stunning performances-- the tribal folk dance ‘Dhol Bohada’ from Maharashtra and the vibrant ‘Bajasal’ dance from Odisha, it said.

The ‘Dhol Bohada’ dance was presented by a group of 20 artists led by Vaman Mali from Mokhada, Palghar (Maharashtra). The performers danced to the beat of traditional Dhol-Tasha drums, with participants ranging from young to elderly, creating a lively and electrifying atmosphere. The dance depicted the strong bond between the tribal community and wildlife, particularly their respect for tigers, the statement said.

The ‘Bajasal’ dance troupe, led by Dayanand Panda from Odisha, performed their traditional dance, usually seen at weddings and festivals. A team of 15 folk artists performed with traditional instruments such as Dhol, Nishan, Tasa, Mohuri, and Jhanj. The vibrant costumes and energetic performance left the audience applauding for more, it further said.

Speaking about the event, Resident Commissioner R. Vimla stated, “Culture is not just for entertainment; it plays a vital role in shaping society. This festival provided a glimpse into the rich traditions of Maharashtra and Odisha, strengthening the cultural bonds between the two states,” the statement said.

The program was hosted by Maharashtra Parichay Kendra’s Information Officer, Anju Nimsarkar. The event was successfully organised with the efforts of Assistant Director of Cultural Affairs, Sandeep Balkhande; Maharashtra Sadan Manager, Pramod Kolpate; and Parichay Kendra team members Raghunath Sonawane, Nilesh Deshmukh, and Prashant Shivrame, it said.