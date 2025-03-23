Breaking News
Nagpur violence: 6 days after tensions in district curfew completely lifted
Ten years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch
MSRTC suspends bus driver for watching cricket match while driving
BMC to begin nullah desilting from March 25 using AI, CCTV monitoring
Bank employee held for embezzling over Rs 2 crore; 5 colleagues absconding
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Lokotsav Folk dances from Maharashtra and Odisha mesmerize crowds in Delhi

Lokotsav: Folk dances from Maharashtra and Odisha mesmerize crowds in Delhi

Updated on: 23 March,2025 11:23 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The event was held as part of the Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat initiative, it said, adding that the event showcased the vibrant cultures of both states and brought a message of national unity

Lokotsav: Folk dances from Maharashtra and Odisha mesmerize crowds in Delhi

The 'Lokotsav' was jointly organised by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra Sadan, and the Maharashtra Parichay Kendra. Representational Pic/File/PTI

Listen to this article
Lokotsav: Folk dances from Maharashtra and Odisha mesmerize crowds in Delhi
x
00:00

Traditional folk dances from Maharashtra and Odisha captivated audiences at the “Lokotsav", a cultural event, was held at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, an official statement said on Sunday.


The event was held as part of the Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat initiative, it said, adding that the event showcased the vibrant cultures of both states and brought a message of national unity.


The statement further said that the Lokotsav, was jointly organised by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra Sadan, and the Maharashtra Parichay Kendra.


It was inaugurated by R. Vimla, Secretary and Resident Commissioner of Maharashtra Sadan. The event also saw the presence of Dr. Rajesh Adapawar, Assistant Resident Commissioner, Amarjyot Kaur Arora, Deputy Director in charge of Maharashtra Parichay Kendra, and members of the Delhi Marathi community, the statement said.

The festival featured two stunning performances-- the tribal folk dance ‘Dhol Bohada’ from Maharashtra and the vibrant ‘Bajasal’ dance from Odisha, it said.

The ‘Dhol Bohada’ dance was presented by a group of 20 artists led by Vaman Mali from Mokhada, Palghar (Maharashtra). The performers danced to the beat of traditional Dhol-Tasha drums, with participants ranging from young to elderly, creating a lively and electrifying atmosphere. The dance depicted the strong bond between the tribal community and wildlife, particularly their respect for tigers, the statement said.

The ‘Bajasal’ dance troupe, led by Dayanand Panda from Odisha, performed their traditional dance, usually seen at weddings and festivals. A team of 15 folk artists performed with traditional instruments such as Dhol, Nishan, Tasa, Mohuri, and Jhanj. The vibrant costumes and energetic performance left the audience applauding for more, it further said.

Speaking about the event, Resident Commissioner R. Vimla stated, “Culture is not just for entertainment; it plays a vital role in shaping society. This festival provided a glimpse into the rich traditions of Maharashtra and Odisha, strengthening the cultural bonds between the two states,” the statement said.

The program was hosted by Maharashtra Parichay Kendra’s Information Officer, Anju Nimsarkar. The event was successfully organised with the efforts of Assistant Director of Cultural Affairs, Sandeep Balkhande; Maharashtra Sadan Manager, Pramod Kolpate; and Parichay Kendra team members Raghunath Sonawane, Nilesh Deshmukh, and Prashant Shivrame, it said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra culture news Arts and culture delhi India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK