The Indian folk and tribal dance forms celebrated local traditions and customs, agricultural practices and harvest rituals, auspicious occasions and new beginnings, and more

Over 5000 artists were a part of the performance (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article Republic Day 2025: Cultural performance ‘Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam’ creates Guinness World Record x 00:00

Over 5000 artists representing more than 50 folk and tribal dance forms of India performed at the Republic Day parade on Sunday, showcasing the country's rich heritage on a global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curated by the Ministry of Culture and Sangeet Natak Akademi, the performance, titled ‘Jayati Jai Mamaḧ Bharatam’, was a cultural extravaganza that celebrated the rich and colourful legacy of folk and tribal forms of the country.

The event was recognised by Guinness World Records for ‘The Largest Indian Folk Variety Dance’, a statement by Ministry of Culture said on Sunday.

About the performance

The dance forms celebrated local traditions and customs, agricultural practices and harvest rituals, auspicious occasions and new beginnings, and more.

Some dance forms were:

Snow Lion and Monpa Mask Dances from Arunachal Pradesh

Bihu from Assam

Kalbelia from Rajasthan

Padayani from Kerala

Chhau from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand

Badhai Dance from Madhya Pradesh

Mentok Flower Dance from Ladakh

Bhangra from Punjab

Garba from Gujarat

Yakshagana from Karnataka

Sambalpuri from Odisha

Dogri from Jammu and Kashmir

Mayur Raas from Uttar Pradesh

Koli Dance from Maharashtra

Kom Dance from Manipur

The musical composition ‘Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam’ was written by Subhas Sehgal and composed by Shankar Mahadevan, with voice over by Harish Bhimani.

According to the statement, this artistic presentation was conceptualised and curated by Sandhya Purecha, Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi, and supported by co-choreographers Subhash Nakashe, Ankur Pathan, Kalpesh Dalal, Sanjay Sharma and Ranjit Gogoi.

Costumes and props

Artists adorned themselves in their traditional attire, featuring vibrant colours, intricate embroidery and region-specific patterns. Authentic jewellery, ornate headgear and accessories added to the visual richness of the performance, while props such as spears, swords, kavadi and floral arrangements added depth to the choreography.

“The National School of Drama’s team of experts Aruna Kumar Malik, Parag Sharma, Nalini Joshi under the leadership of Director, Chittaranjan Tripathy played a pivotal role in crafting over 60 props,” the statement read.

Guinness World Record achievement

‘Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam’ set a Guinness World Record for ‘The Largest Indian Folk Variety Dance’. The announcement was made by Guinness officials during a special ceremony held at Pusa, New Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Culture and Tourism, and other officials of Ministry of Culture received the certificate on behalf of all the artists.