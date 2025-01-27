Republic Day 2025: Cultural performance ‘Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam’ creates Guinness World Record

The Indian folk and tribal dance forms celebrated local traditions and customs, agricultural practices and harvest rituals, auspicious occasions and new beginnings, and more
Over 5000 artists were a part of the performance (Pic: PTI)
Over 5000 artists representing more than 50 folk and tribal dance forms of India performed at the Republic Day parade on Sunday, showcasing the country's rich heritage on a global stage.
Curated by the Ministry of Culture and Sangeet Natak Akademi, the performance, titled ‘Jayati Jai Mamaḧ Bharatam’, was a cultural extravaganza that celebrated the rich and colourful legacy of folk and tribal forms of the country.
The event was recognised by Guinness World Records for ‘The Largest Indian Folk Variety Dance’, a statement by Ministry of Culture said on Sunday.
About the performance
The dance forms celebrated local traditions and customs, agricultural practices and harvest rituals, auspicious occasions and new beginnings, and more.
Some dance forms were:
- Snow Lion and Monpa Mask Dances from Arunachal Pradesh
- Bihu from Assam
- Kalbelia from Rajasthan
- Padayani from Kerala
- Chhau from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand
- Badhai Dance from Madhya Pradesh
- Mentok Flower Dance from Ladakh
- Bhangra from Punjab
- Garba from Gujarat
- Yakshagana from Karnataka
- Sambalpuri from Odisha
- Dogri from Jammu and Kashmir
- Mayur Raas from Uttar Pradesh
- Koli Dance from Maharashtra
- Kom Dance from Manipur
The musical composition ‘Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam’ was written by Subhas Sehgal and composed by Shankar Mahadevan, with voice over by Harish Bhimani.
According to the statement, this artistic presentation was conceptualised and curated by Sandhya Purecha, Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi, and supported by co-choreographers Subhash Nakashe, Ankur Pathan, Kalpesh Dalal, Sanjay Sharma and Ranjit Gogoi.
Costumes and props
Artists adorned themselves in their traditional attire, featuring vibrant colours, intricate embroidery and region-specific patterns. Authentic jewellery, ornate headgear and accessories added to the visual richness of the performance, while props such as spears, swords, kavadi and floral arrangements added depth to the choreography.
“The National School of Drama’s team of experts Aruna Kumar Malik, Parag Sharma, Nalini Joshi under the leadership of Director, Chittaranjan Tripathy played a pivotal role in crafting over 60 props,” the statement read.
Guinness World Record achievement
‘Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam’ set a Guinness World Record for ‘The Largest Indian Folk Variety Dance’. The announcement was made by Guinness officials during a special ceremony held at Pusa, New Delhi on Sunday afternoon.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Culture and Tourism, and other officials of Ministry of Culture received the certificate on behalf of all the artists.