The Election Commission of India rescheduled the vote counting day for Mizoram's assembly elections to December 4. Preparations are in full swing to ensure a smooth and incident-free counting process.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Election Commission defers Mizoram vote count date to Dec 4 amid preparations x 00:00

The Election Commission of India rescheduled the vote counting day for Mizoram's assembly elections to December 4. Preparations are in full swing to ensure a smooth and incident-free counting process, stated an ANI report.

According to the report, the state election department confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made for the counting, which will take place across 13 centres and 40 counting halls. This process will involve 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables, with nearly 4000 personnel engaged in the counting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mizoram's Director General of Police, Anil Shukla, assured that all arrangements have been put in place for a trouble-free counting day.

The polling for the 40-seat Mizoram assembly occurred on November 7, recording a high turnout of 80.66%. The exit polls suggested a close competition between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Both regional parties, MNF and ZPM, are optimistic about securing a majority to form the next government in Mizoram. ZPM's Working President K Sapdanga expressed confidence in securing an absolute majority for their party.

"We are very much confident that, ZPM will get the absolute majority seats and form the government," ZPM Working President K Sapdanga who contested from Aizawl North-III constituency earlier told ANI.

In the elections, MNF, ZPM, and Congress contested in all 40 seats, while BJP contested in 23 seats in the state.

Reportedly, there have been demands in Mizoram to change the date of the counting of votes. The Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) protests across the state on Friday, urging a change in the counting date for the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled on December 3. Reportedly, the demonstrations took place in Aizawl, the state capital and other district headquarters.

The NGOCC comprises major civil society organizations and student bodies, including the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP).

According to the report, at a rally near Raj Bhawan, NGOCC chairman Lalhmachhuana criticized the Election Commission for ignoring appeals from political parties, churches, and NGOs to reschedule the counting date. The issue revolves around the date falling on a Sunday, a sacred day for the majority Christian population in the state.

With agency inputs

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!