Updated on: 01 September,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

When electors were given enumeration forms, they were asked to submit the filled up document along with their latest photograph. The new photograph will be used to update records and issuing fresh voter cards

File picture of INDIA bloc leaders’ protest against the Election Commission

Listen to this article
x
00:00

The Election Commission (EC) plans to issue new voter identity cards to all electors of Bihar after the completion of the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state, officials said on Sunday. They said that a final call on when the new cards will be issued is yet to be taken by the poll authority.

When electors were given enumeration forms, they were asked to submit the filled up document along with their latest photograph. The new photograph will be used to update records and issuing fresh voter cards. 



According to the draft electoral roll of Bihar published on August 1, the state has 7.24 crore electors. The final voters list will be published on September 30 and assembly elections in the state are likely to be held in November. According to the EC, 99 per cent of those who had filled up enumeration forms have so far submitted their documents.


Nearly 30,000 people have filed pleas for inclusion in the voters list as their names were missing from the draft rolls.

The term of the present Assembly ends on November 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

