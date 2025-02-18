This development comes after a crucial meeting between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and PM Modi on February 14 in Washington DC

Elon Musk-owned Electric car company Tesla Inc. has officially begun its hiring process in India, marking a significant step towards its long-anticipated entry into the domestic market, ANI reported.

As per ANI, the electric vehicle (EV) giant on Monday posted a job listing on LinkedIn for the position of Consumer Engagement Manager in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The role is a full-time, on-site position, indicating Tesla's commitment to building a direct presence in the country.

The company has recently posted a total of 13 job openings, covering both customer-facing and operational roles aiming to align with the company's broader strategy to expand in India.

The dialogue was centred on strengthening India-US collaboration in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. The two also talked about emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and governance--areas that align with Tesla's vision for India.

According to ANI, Tesla, a leader in renewable energy and electric vehicles worldwide, has not been as well-known in India but has been thinking about growing there for years.

The corporation is making tangible efforts to establish itself in the third-largest automobile market in the world with the most recent job listings.

As per industry experts, Tesla's hiring push could be a precursor to the company setting up sales and service operations, and eventually manufacturing in India.

The move aligns with the Indian government's push for electric vehicle adoption and local manufacturing, supported by incentives under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, ANI reported.

While Tesla has not provided an official timeline for its India launch, its active hiring suggests that preparations are currently in full swing.

In December, Musk revealed that Starlink's satellite internet services were non-operational in India following the confiscation of two of the company's devices by authorities--one from an area affected by armed conflict and the other from a region linked to drug smuggling, ANI reported.

Additionally, Musk has been advocating for a reduction in tariffs on Tesla's electric vehicles. He expressed willingness to export Tesla's affordable EV models to India, subject to the country lowering its import duties.



(With inputs from ANI)