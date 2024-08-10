An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Ahlan Gagarmandu area of Anantnag district, Jammu-Kashmir Police officers said on Saturday, according to news agency ANI

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Anantnag in south Kashmir following information about the presence of terrorists. File pic

Listen to this article Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir's Anantnag district x 00:00

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Ahlan Gagarmandu area of Anantnag district, Jammu-Kashmir Police officers said on Saturday, according to news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Encounter has started at Ahlan Gagarmandu area of District Anantnag. Police and Security forces are on the job," read a post on the official X handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

#WATCH | J&K: An encounter has started at the Ahlan Gagarmandu area of District Anantnag.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/szTLY7geEM — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of terrorists, PTI quoted the police officers.

The encounter broke out after the terrorists fired upon the search party, which retaliated, the officers said.

Exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited as it is a "communication deficient forest area", they added.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released the sketches of four terrorists who were last seen in Dhoks of Malhar, Bani and Seojdhar of Kathua district.

The police also announced an award of Rs 5 lakh to those who present information about the terrorists.

The development comes against the backdrop of the recent terror attacks in the Jammu region, including an attack on the army convoy in Kathua as well as encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)