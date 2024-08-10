Breaking News
Encounter breaks out between security forces terrorists in Jammu Kashmirs Anantnag district

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir's Anantnag district

Updated on: 10 August,2024 04:56 PM IST  |  Anantnag
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Ahlan Gagarmandu area of Anantnag district, Jammu-Kashmir Police officers said on Saturday, according to news agency ANI

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir's Anantnag district

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Anantnag in south Kashmir following information about the presence of terrorists. File pic

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir's Anantnag district
An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Ahlan Gagarmandu area of Anantnag district, Jammu-Kashmir Police officers said on Saturday, according to news agency ANI.


"Encounter has started at Ahlan Gagarmandu area of District Anantnag. Police and Security forces are on the job," read a post on the official X handle of Kashmir Zone Police.




Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of terrorists, PTI quoted the police officers.

The encounter broke out after the terrorists fired upon the search party, which retaliated, the officers said.

Exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited as it is a "communication deficient forest area", they added.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released the sketches of four terrorists who were last seen in Dhoks of Malhar, Bani and Seojdhar of Kathua district.

The police also announced an award of Rs 5 lakh to those who present information about the terrorists.

The development comes against the backdrop of the recent terror attacks in the Jammu region, including an attack on the army convoy in Kathua as well as encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

India news jammu and kashmir kashmir terror attack

