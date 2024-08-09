Jammu and Kashmir leaders demand immediate Assembly polls

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 August,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Srinagar
Agencies |

Top

Representation Pic

Immediate Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir was the dominant demand of all political leaders from the Union Territory who met the visiting Election Commission (EC) team here on Thursday.


The team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived here in the morning and met with representatives of registered political parties, including the National Conference (NC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party (JKPP), at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).



