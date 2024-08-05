PM hails Article 370 abrogation as new era for J&K, Ladakh

On anniversary of controversial move, PM Modi vows continued progress and development for the regions

Activists of Congress party shout slogans during a protest marking the fifth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370. Pic/PTI

On the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A), PM Narendra Modi described the step as a watershed moment in the nation’s history, starting a new era of progress and prosperity in J & K, and Ladakh.

He said in a post on X, “I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh that our government will keep working for them and fulfil their aspirations in the coming times.”

He said the move to scrap these provisions meant that the Constitution of India was implemented in these places in letter and spirit, in line with the vision of the great men and women who made the Constitution, he said.

“With abrogation came security, dignity and opportunity for the women, youth, backward, tribal and marginalised communities who were deprived of the fruits of development. At the same time, it has ensured that corruption, which plagued Jammu and Kashmir for decades, has been kept at bay,” the prime minister said.

PDP president, other regional leaders claim house arrest

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and several other regional party leaders claimed that they have been placed under house arrest on the fifth anniversary of the reading down of Article 370 of the Constitution that provided special status to J&K. “I have been placed under house arrest while the PDP office has been locked,” Mufti said.

The former CM took to social media, saying “5th August 2019 will go down in history not just as a dark day for J&K but a blot on Indian democracy.”

Security stepped up in J-K

The security grid in has been put on an alert in view of the fifth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, with all security forces instructed to avoid movement of convoys. In a message, police advised to observe a dry day with no movement of security convoys on August 5.

Kharge slams BJP’s Kashmir policy

The Congress demanded that elections in Jammu and Kashmir must be held according to the Supreme Court-set deadline, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleging that the BJP’s policy on J-K and Ladakh neither respects ‘Kashmiriyat’ nor upholds ‘Jamhuriyat’.

