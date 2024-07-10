Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep anguish over the killing of the soldiers and asserted that the armed forces are determined to usher in peace in the region

Jammu & Kashmir Police and SOG personnel during a counter-terror operation in Kathua

Listen to this article Kathua attack: Won’t go unavenged, says Government x 00:00

The killing of five Army personnel in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind it, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Tuesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep anguish over the killing of the soldiers and asserted that the armed forces are determined to usher in peace in the region. Five Army personnel were killed and as many injured on Monday when a group of heavily-armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in Badnota area in Kathua. A massive search operation has already been launched.



An army soldier injured is being taken for treatment. Pics/PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Slain soldiers hailed from Uttarakhand

The five Army personnel killed in a terrorist attack on a patrolling party in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir hailed from Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday, asserting that their sacrifice will not go in vain. “Five brave soldiers of Uttarakhand attained martyrdom during the cowardly terrorist attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. This is a moment of great pain for all of us,” CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a statement. “Our bravehearts made the supreme sacrifice for their motherland in keeping with the rich military tradition of Uttarakhand,” he added.

DGP reviews anti-terror operation

Jammu and Kashmir DGP R R Swain on Tuesday flew to Kathua district to review the operation to track down the terrorists behind the deadly ambush on an Army patrolling party that left five soldiers dead on Monday. Accompanied by ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar and ADGP Jammu zone Anand Jain, Swain met with police and Army officers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever