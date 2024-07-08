Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Terrorists open fire on Army vehicles in J Ks Kathua two soldiers injured

Terrorists open fire on Army vehicles in J-K's Kathua, two soldiers injured

Updated on: 08 July,2024 04:49 PM IST  |  Kathua/Jammu
PTI |

The incident took place at Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 kilometres from Kathua town, when some Army vehicles were on a routine patrol in the area

Terrorists open fire on Army vehicles in J-K's Kathua, two soldiers injured

At least two soldiers were injured after terrorists opened fire on Army vehicles in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Monday.


The incident took place at Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 kilometres from Kathua town, when some Army vehicles were on a routine patrol in the area, they said.


Security forces retaliated and an exchange of fire was going on when last reports were received.


Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited, the officials said. PTI COR/TAS TAS SZM

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

jammu and kashmir india India news national news news

