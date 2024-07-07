Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Six terrorists killed two soldiers martyred in Kulgam

Six terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in Kulgam

Updated on: 08 July,2024 09:35 AM IST  |  Srinagar
Agencies |

Top

“The bodies of two terrorists were recovered from the Modergam encounter site while four bodies were recovered from the Chinnigam site on Sunday,” they said

Six terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in Kulgam

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Six terrorists were killed and two soldiers laid down their lives in twin encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.


“The bodies of two terrorists were recovered from the Modergam encounter site while four bodies were recovered from the Chinnigam site on Sunday,” they said.


The twin encounters in the two villages of Kulgam district began on Saturday. Two army soldiers, including an elite para commando, laid down their lives while battling the terrorists, the officials said.


Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain said the neutralisation of such a big number of terrorists was a major achievement.

“Undoubtedly, this is a big milestone in the efforts towards strengthening the security environment. These successes are very meaningful both substantively as well as in terms of messaging,” he said.

July 6
Day encounter began

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

jammu and kashmir kashmir news national news

