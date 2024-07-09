Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Kathua terror attack 1 more soldier succumbs to injuries death toll rises to 5

Kathua terror attack: 1 more soldier succumbs to injuries; death toll rises to 5

Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:20 AM IST  |  Jammu and Kashmir
ANI |

Top

An encounter is still underway between troops and the terrorists in the area, according to a defence official.

Kathua terror attack: 1 more soldier succumbs to injuries; death toll rises to 5

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Kathua terror attack: 1 more soldier succumbs to injuries; death toll rises to 5
x
00:00

One more soldier injured in the terrorist attack on an army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Monday has succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to five, a Defence official said. An encounter is still underway between troops and the terrorists in the area, according to a defence official.


Meanwhile, five soldiers who were injured in the Kathua terror attack were given primary treatment at the Community Health Centre, Billawar and have been referred to the Military Hospital, Pathankot, for further treatment.



"Five injured jawans were brought here and have been given primary treatment. They have been referred to the Military Hospital, Pathankot for treatment...One dead body has been brought here," Sheela Devi, Medical officer at Community Health Centre, Billawar, told ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a "spike" in the number of terrorist attacks in the past few months. In June, three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, and Bhaderwah sectors of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed grief over the killing of soldiers in an encounter with terrorists in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that the solution to these attacks will come from strong action, not from hollow speeches and false promises.

"The news of the terrorist attack on an Indian Army vehicle in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely sad. While paying my emotional tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. These cowardly attacks on our army are highly condemnable. The fifth terrorist attack within a month is a grave blow to the security of the country and the lives of our soldiers," he said.

"The solution to the relentless terror attacks will come from strong action, not from hollow speeches and false promises. We stand firmly with the country in this hour of grief," he added. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the terrorists' attack on an Indian Army convoy in Kathua district. In a post on X, Azad pointed out that the rise in terrorism in Jammu province is deeply concerning.

"Deeply saddened and strongly condemn the ambush on an army vehicle by terrorists in Kathua, resulting in the tragic loss of four jawans and injuries to six others. The rise in terrorism in Jammu province is deeply concerning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families. The government must act decisively to tackle terrorism and ensure public safety!" he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news jammu and kashmir indian army Army jawans

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK