Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, officials said.

The gunfight started when security forces launched a search and cordon operation in Ghadi Bhagwah forest following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

Heavy firing was going on between the two sides when last reports were received, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

